Tensions Rise Between Lewis Hamilton & Shakira As Latin Pop Star Loses Her Cool

Lewis Hamilton and Shakira have been all over the news recently amid speculations that the two are perhaps dating. While none of the two have said anything about the same, the Colombian singer’s recent reaction may just cause some sort of tension between the two.

The speculations of the two dating began in early May when Shakira and Hamilton hung out together following the conclusion of the Miami Grand Prix. And these rumors have gained all the more steam recently with the duo hanging out on a few more occasions in the past few months.

However, some fans are yet confused about the duo’s relationship status as both Shakira and Hamilton have also been spotted with some of their other friends. Shakira recently went out on a date with NBA star Jimmy Butler following the conclusion of the British Grand Prix.

On the other hand, Twitter went crazy when they spotted Hamilton spending time with Eiza González and Jenny Stray Spetalen in Ibiza. And with everything going on recently, an interviewer recently asked Shakira an uncomfortable question about her love life. Since the 46-year-old was with her children at the time, she gave a furious reply.

Shakira requests for “a little respect” when asked about Hamilton

An interviewer recently asked Shakira about her relationship status with Lewis Hamilton just as the Colombian pop star arrived in Miami with her children. When quizzed about the same, the 46-year-old emphatically replied, “Please, a little respect! These are not issues that come here“.

On hearing Shakira’s furious reply, the interviewer immediately apologized. Even though Shakira presumably had a good reason for the response she gave, the Las Mamarazzis podcast believes that Hamilton would not be happy with her.

As quoted by yucatan.com.mx, an individual on the podcast said, “He (Hamilton) feels upset because she wants to make believe that there is a relationship between the two“. This individual’s remarks came after Shakira was once again spotted at Silverstone two weeks ago in support of Hamilton. When it comes to the Briton, he remains fully focused on achieving his aim of winning an eighth title.

Lewis Hamilton focused more than ever to target an eighth title

In a recent interview with dazn.com, Lewis Hamilton explained how he wants no distractions as he continues his pursuit of a record eighth title. The Briton is currently tied with the legendary Michael Schumacher on seven titles and is just a championship away from holding the record to himself.

Even though Hamilton is still more than capable of fighting for another title, he does not have the car to launch a reasonable fight. His Mercedes team are struggling recently as they have just won one race since the start of the last season.

And while the Silver Arrows are second in the Constructors’ Championship this season, it is important to note that they have scored less than half the points that leaders Red Bull have scored. As things stand, Mercedes have scored 203 points and are a whopping 208 points behind leaders Red Bull.

Since Mercedes find themselves way off the pace, they will have a lot of work to do if they are to provide Hamilton with a car that is capable of fighting for the title next year. Moreover, with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff having stated that the team owes Hamilton an eighth title, it will be interesting to see how the next season unfolds.