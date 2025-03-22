Terrified Carlos Sainz Gets First Grey Hair Plucked Out, Ready to Risk 10 More: “I’m 30 Man!”

SHANGHAI, CHINA: Carlos Sainz, racing for the Williams Racing team during the 2025 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai, China | Credits- IMAGO / Michael Potts

It hasn’t been a fun 2025 for Carlos Sainz. His move to Williams hasn’t worked out so far—the car isn’t fast enough to compete at the front, and his teammate Alex Albon seems to have the upper hand in these early stages. Plus, there’s the bizarre added worry of getting older.

At 30, Sainz still has a lot to offer to F1. But his hair—something he prides himself on—is reminding him of the fact that he’s not a young driver anymore.

Sainz’s hair is well-regarded in the paddock. Many have complimented him in the past, including Williams team principal James Vowles, who even asked him for tips last year. But now, Vowles may now have to seek advice elsewhere.

Whether it’s due to Williams’ poor start to the season or not, we don’t know—but Sainz has already started graying. Given how much he cares about his hair, it’s no surprise that he was flabbergasted when he had a gray strand pointed out.

In a video posted by F1’s official Instagram, a stylist is seen reacting in shock upon discovering the gray hair. “Please, this cannot be seen,” the Madrid-born driver insisted, all while the cameras captured it perfectly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

Sainz revealed that in Spain, people believe that, ‘if you take one out, ten more will come out’.

But did that stop him from plucking it out? No. “I don’t care today,” he said.

The stylist, of course, did what Sainz asked her to do. But he still looked uneasy. There were people in the room who poked fun at the ex-Ferrari driver, remarking whether L’Oréal had spotted his gray hair before. Sainz didn’t respond. All he could think about was the fact that a gray hair had finally appeared.

“I’m 30 man, these things are starting to appear,” Sainz, who sounded terrified about aging, added.

Sainz’s haircare routine

Things were good for Sainz in 2023. He was driving for Ferrari, chasing podiums and wins. Even his hair was exactly how he liked it—black and perfect.

In an interview on P1 with Matt & Tommy, Sainz was asked about his most prized feature. Did he have a special routine? Or perhaps a secret product that kept it looking flawless even after grueling F1 races?

In reply, the Spaniard insisted that he was just lucky. He didn’t do much.

When told that 50% of the people in their chats asked questions about his haircare routine, Sainz finally spilled the beans. “I shampoo once a day, and then if I showered two or three times per day… I only shampoo it once. Even if it gets wet, I only do [it] once. If I do too much it [hair] gets too fluffy“.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P1 with Matt & Tommy (@mattp1tommy)

But now, with Sainz spotting a gray hair and feeling particularly uneasy about it, he might reconsider his hair care routine—maybe even turn to dyeing. Unfortunately, no amount of touch-ups will change the inevitable: he’s getting older. A sad reality for fans of his hair.