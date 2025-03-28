Thai F1 Driver Alex Albon Spares a Thought as Home Country Grapples With Devastating Earthquake

The recent earthquakes of 7.7 and 6.4 magnitude, respectively, in Myanmar have caused a huge amount of devastation in the country and its neighboring regions, with immediately adjacent countries like Thailand, China, and Laos also facing serious destruction by these severe tremors.

In fact, the visuals from Thailand’s capital city, Bangkok, show the collapse of multi-storey buildings that have trapped and injured several people. An under-construction tower of 30 storeys collapsed when the 7.7 magnitude quake hit on Friday afternoon.

While it instantly took the lives of three people, 81 were trapped under the rubble. Moreover, the second tremor of 6.4 magnitude hit the region just minutes after the first one.

Naturally, after seeing such destruction in his home country, Alex Albon would have felt quite sad. While the Williams F1 driver holds dual nationality and has lived in the UK in his childhood, he holds his Thai ethnicity quite dear to his heart.

As soon as he got the news of these tremors hitting Thailand, Albon posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram and also transcribed it in Thai.

“Sending thoughts to everyone in Bangkok. Please stay safe,” the 29-year-old wrote in his story. While Albon is busy preparing for the upcoming Japanese GP weekend, he would want to visit his home country as soon as he gets some time from his hectic F1 schedule.

For now, the response teams in Thailand and the neighboring regions have taken up the task of saving people and rehabilitating them amid this disaster.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has immediately taken notice of the catastrophe to mobilize their logistics teams from Dubai to aid the injured and help the medical personnel on the ground.

“We’ve activated our logistics hub to look particularly for trauma supplies and things like external fixators because we expect that there will be many, many injuries that need to be dealt with,” WHO’s Margaret Harris said.

So far, there is no exact data on the injury and death toll, with fleeting numbers coming from various regions across Myanmar and Thailand. It just signifies the severity of these tremors in the region.