Amidst Ongoing Contract Negotiations, Lewis Hamilton Announces ‘Break’ From F1

The 2023 season is in the midst of a summer break, and Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton is yet to pen down an extension with Mercedes. This has led to widespread speculations regarding his future with the Silver Arrows and F1 as a whole. Amidst all of this, Hamilton recently announced on Instagram that he is on a break from the sport and will be back later.

Hamilton posted a similar status two years ago after the end of the highly controversial 2021 season. After losing out on his eighth world title to Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi, several experts claimed that he would hang up his helmet.

However, that break ended up being temporary and the Brit returned to social media and F1 in the following months. Similarly, with his contract negotiations with Mercedes still underway, Hamilton has announced yet another ‘break’ from F1.

Lewis Hamilton wants to talk later

Lewis Hamilton recently took to Instagram and posted a series of photos with the caption “cheers to this time offline, talk soon.” The photos range from the F1 star driving an off-road motorcycle to enjoying music in a studio.

There are also pictures of Roscoe and of Hamilton enjoying a drink. The last picture in the series is a screenshot from his Twitter handle that says “Talk later.” It is evident that Hamilton has made full use of the summer break and is hinting that he will be taking a few more days off.

As of now, Hamilton’s contract renewal is reportedly almost completed. The seven time world champion recently made a statement about his alleged $250,000,000 contract. He stated that the negotiations were almost complete.

The Hamilton-Mercedes contract saga

BusinessF1 recently reported the main reason behind the delay of the contract extension between Hamilton and Mercedes. As per the magazine, Hamilton wanted a five year deal with a $50,000,000 payout per year. While Mercedes agreed with the financial side of the deal, the Silver Arrows were apparently hesitant to bring Hamilton on board for another five years.

However, as Hamilton said, the deal is apparently almost done. The ex-McLaren driver also said that he would wait until the end of the season to make an announcement about his contract. Therefore, as things stand, fans will have to wait until the end of the 2023 season to know what the future holds in store for Hamilton.