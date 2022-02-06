“Welcome back”- Sophie Turner and Serena Williams welcome Lewis Hamilton after seven-time world champion breaks silence on internet

Lewis Hamilton broke silence on the internet after maintaining strict radio silence in the aftermath of the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP.

After getting beaten by Max Verstappen in the final race of the 2021 season, Lewis Hamilton went silent until 5th February.

He took both Twitter and Instagram by storm as he posted a picture of him with “I’ve been gone. Now I’m back” as the caption. The post garnered several responses, retweets as the fans rushed to welcome their champion.

Many in the list who welcomed the Briton were celebrities such as Sophie Turner, Serena Williams and many more.

💬 I Lewis Hamilton receives a warm welcome back to social media with Serena Williams, JJ Lin, Sophie Turner, Naomi Schiff & more commenting on his latest Instagram 💜#TeamLH pic.twitter.com/w7X1U7zdEI — Sir Lewis Hamilton Updates (@SirLewisUpdates) February 6, 2022

For the past two months, the F1 community has been speculating whether or not Hamilton will return to the sport. Now his caption probably suggests that he will be participating in the championship in 2022.

Max Verstappen might not be able to handle Lewis Hamilton for long

Max Verstappen won his first championship title after fighting an intense battle with the seven-time world champion. The Dutchman turned only 24 last year in September but the Red Bull believes that he might retire soon.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko believes that if the battle continues to be this intense, Verstappen might retire early on.

The 2021 season was definitely tiresome for both the title contenders with its 22-race calendar. Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko said, “We were all at the limit.”

“And Max also said that he couldn’t stand such an intensity anymore. He still wants to drive for a while, but if that’s the case every year, then it [his career] is limited.”

“And you are also much more susceptible to the flu. Thank God some people only got the coronavirus after Abu Dhabi [team principal Christian Horner amongst them]. That was good timing,” Marko further added.

