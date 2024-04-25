Lando Norris Proves He’s “Lovely Lad” With Sweet Gesture on 12YO Boy’s Birthday

One of the key features of an active F1 season is the grueling work schedule of the sport. Drivers and teams hop from one country to another in a matter of days for the upcoming race. In such scenarios, it becomes difficult for drivers, in particular, to keep up with their personal matters. However, it did not stop Lando Norris from making the birthday of a 12-year-old memorable with a heartwarming gesture.

Race commentator and avid gamer Luke Crane was recently on a live stream with Max Verstappen when he recalled Norris’ gesture for his son’s birthday. In the video clip uploaded on X by user @ln4norris, Crane detailed how he had to cover an event on his son’s birthday. With Crane away, Norris stepped in via a video call to wish the 12-year-old boy a happy birthday.

The McLaren driver stayed on call for nearly 15 minutes, talking about video games with the young boy. With Norris being an avid gamer himself, he had no problems connecting with Crane’s son as they exchanged their views. Referring to the same, Crane claimed Norris was a “lovely lad,“ and he would never hear anything bad against the British driver.

“I will never have a bad word said about him because he made my kid’s day that day. And I’ve worked with him a few times, and he’s a lovely lad.”, he said.

Lando Norris has become a popular figure in F1 thanks to his compassionate nature. The Briton often comes up with gestures that melt the hearts of fans and earn their praise. However, the same compassion goes out the window whenever it comes to Norris judging himself.

Nico Rosberg is not happy with the way Lando Norris treats himself

While Lando Norris is one of the kindest souls when dealing with others, he acts as one of his harshest critics. The 24-year-old has often been extremely self-critical, which Nico Rosberg isn’t a fan of.

He even questioned the McLaren driver’s attitude by referring to him as a “glass-half-empty guy.” Hence, the former world champion believes Norris needs to adopt a more positive approach.

Keeping in line with the same, Rosberg revealed that he even offered to help the #4 driver with his mindset. Despite not being a fan of Norris’s self-critical tendencies, the German remains a fan of his driving skills. Following the race in Shanghai, Rosberg credited Norris with being the driver of the day alongside Max Verstappen, thanks to his tire management skills.

Nonetheless, self-compassion and positivity towards himself remain the key for the McLaren star to ensure the best personal and professional growth. Still chasing his first-ever F1 win, Norris needs to appreciate himself more rather than beating himself up. If he were to crack the same, he could put his entire focus on trying to fight for a race win.