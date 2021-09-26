“That result almost feels like a victory”– Christian Horner relishes Max Verstappen’s P2 podium after starting race from P20

“That result almost feels like a victory”– Christian Horner is delighted with the result in Sochi; he claims it is close to a victory.

Max Verstappen was at a disadvantage against Lewis Hamilton before the start of the race in Sochi, as he took an engine penalty that meant he would be starting the race from the last.

However, the Dutchman climbed up 18 positions to fetch a P2 podium to keep the gap against Hamilton as low as possible. This prompted Christian Horner to claim this result was not less than any victory.

“That result almost feels like a victory in the end for @MaxVerstappen1. To come from the back of the grid to P2 is an incredible performance and better than anyone could’ve expected this morning and after taking our engine penalties this weekend,” wrote Horner on social media.

Meanwhile, Hamilton managed to get his 100th win after having a lengthy battle with Lando Norris, but a misjudgement by McLaren benefitted both protagonists of this year’s championship.

Unlucky Sergio Perez

Perez was on the verge of getting an impressive end to this race and was touching the podium before the rain started, and like Norris, he also decided to stay out on the slicks.

Therefore, slipping him down the order to P9, giving another 15 points advantage to Mercedes in the constructors’ championship. 33 points now separate the two sides in the table.

“The way conditions were at the end, it could’ve gone either way. Max chose to pit and benefited massively while @SChecoPerez chose to stay out, looking to get through it but missed out – that can happen in races like this and it’s a real shame as Checo himself could’ve been on the podium today.”

“Finally, congratulations to Lewis on claiming his 100th win. An incredible achievement in #F1.”