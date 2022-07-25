“That should cost $20000” – Lando Norris rips apart mysterious piece of carbon fibre from his McLaren after French GP

Lando Norris retrieved a huge piece of Carbon Fibre from the front right of his McLaren MCL36 post the 2022 French GP.

Lando Norris finished the 2022 French GP in P7, Having started the race in P5, Lando dropped two positions in the opening lap of the race.

McLaren had a good race finally with both Lando and Daniel Ricciardo finishing with points. Ricciardo finished P9 and seemed to have found some rhythm in a chaotic season.

The team finished with double points for a second consecutive weekend since Austria. But they still lacked pace compared to the Alpines despite bringing new upgrades for the race.

But some of these new upgrades could have done more harm than good to Lando. As Fans noticed him grabbing a loose part after parking his car in Parc Ferme after the race

The Brit inspected the underbody of his MCL-36. And then he ripped a piece of debris before placing it in the cockpit of his car.

The part seemed to be from the side body and made of Carbon Fibre. A piece of that size would cost close to $20000 to make. Neither Norris nor McLaren clarified what that piece was or where it came from.

Norris was heard complaining on the radio that he wasn’t fast enough to overtake Alonso. But the driver later confirmed that it wasn’t an issue for his lack of pace while chasing down the Spaniard.

“There’s not a lot to say, to be honest. We just weren’t quick enough. The Alpines were much quicker than us today. I think we just did a really really good job yesterday.”

Lando Norris confirms McLaren was slower than Alpine

Lando Norris believes despite a strong performance, the team has a long way to go. The upgrades they brought were however crucial for their Qualifying pace and even made an impact during the Grand Prix.

The team had brought aerodynamic upgrades to the Circuit Paul Ricard in order to be faster than their competitors Alpine. The upgrades did play a crucial role in aiding this straight line speed.

But the French racing team had a better weekend in their home race. The Alpines of Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon finished P6 and P8, splitting the two McLarens.

Alpine also gained 4th place in the Constructors championship from Mclaren. They lead by 4 points heading into the Hungarian GP on July 29-31.

