“That was a big one damn”– F1 & IndyCar Twitter relieved as F1 aspirant Colton Herta survives major crash during Indy500

F1 aspirant Colton Herta survived a major crash during Indy500 Carb Day Practice; aeroscreen became a key reason for him being unharmed.

After becoming one of the biggest IndyCar sensations, Colton Herta, who is eyeing a move to F1, just survived a major crash. The American race driver was participating in the Carb Day Practice session of Indy500 when his car collided with a wall and made him airborne.

He then flipped over the track, but the aeroscreen prevented his head from contacting the tarmac. Thus, playing a massive role in his survival.

Herta was then taken to a hospital and was later declared medically cleared. “I’m all good,” Herta said after leaving the infield medical centre. “It does look like it took a pretty big shunt there on the side.”

Colton Herta AIRBORNE! Herta winds up upside down in this crash during #CarbDay practice for the #Indy500. He has been medically cleared. pic.twitter.com/SPHC735E7F — #Indy500 on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 27, 2022

Moreover, Herta even said that he was impressed with the car’s safety standards. He revealed that the impact was probably around 60-70 g force.

Fans on Twitter were relieved after seeing Colton Herta safe

The car crash was a horrific sight to see, and if the aeroscreen hadn’t been there, it could have been worse. The fans, in the end, couldn’t feel anything but grateful to see Herta walking away safe.

A VERY scary accident!!! Thank goodness he’s ok! — FormulaNerds 🤓🏁 (@Formula_Nerds) May 27, 2022

That was a big one damn — Tomislav Celić 🇭🇷 (@celkiboi) May 27, 2022

Wow, glad to see Colton out and okay. Never like to see these things fly through the air like that. https://t.co/yqWPqCgSXU — Chad Lurty (@NoChillChad__) May 27, 2022

Wow! Glad he is ok https://t.co/cwSxusHRwj — Parker Kligerman (@pkligerman) May 27, 2022

You aeroscreen critics can kick rocks. I am all about it. I’m betting so is Colton Herta. #Indy500 #CarbDay pic.twitter.com/N4XEZsMWda — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) May 27, 2022

