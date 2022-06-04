“That’s $300K 720 Oh my god!”– When Lando Norris became chauffer for 12-year-old school kid

Lando Norris surprises a 12-year-old school kid as he turns up as his personal chauffeur for the morning in the McLaren 720.

What would it feel like? When your own personal driver is an F1 driver. It seems impossible for even the wealthiest men in the world to pull it off. However, a 12-year-old kid got lucky when Lando Norris became his chauffeur.

The video starts with Norris speaking on the phone. “Hilton Chauffer service, Lando Norris speaking,” said the F1 driver. “Thomas, age 12, needs to be at school by 9 am? Won’t be a problem.”

Then Norris drives off to Thomas’ house, where the 12-year-old couldn’t comprehend what he saw at his doorstep. But the fun only got started when Norris took off with him for the school.

On the way, Thomas asks several f1 related questions, including who is better, Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen. To this, Norris answered most diplomatically.

While dropping Thomas off at the school, other kids couldn’t fathom that they were seeing Norris driving a McLaren 720. In the end, Norris manages to give time to all the kids who approached him, and with that, he went out of the school while providing innumerable memories to the kids.

Watch the video

Lando Norris is the only hope for McLaren this year

This season, McLaren hasn’t started on a brilliant note. However, Norris has been a saving grace for them, as he consistently picks up points for the team.

Meanwhile, his teammate Daniel Ricciardo is struggling to optimize his performance with the car yet again. McLaren CEO Zak Brown even admitted that Norris has the edge over the Australian race driver.

Currently, Norris stands P7 in the drivers’ standings, only two points behind his compatriot George Russell. Something impressive by the Bristol-born driver as McLaren’s this year’s car has come up with several faults.

6th & fastest lap. Just you wait until I’m back @ 100% pic.twitter.com/blxEnA6FiA — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) May 29, 2022

Thus, it isn’t as competitive as it was in the last couple of years. So, in the fight for the P3 against Mercedes, Norris is the only reliable lieutenant for the Woking-based team.

