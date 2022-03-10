F1

“That’s not something we are expecting”- Ferrari raises concern about new work that Mercedes has done on its car other than no sidepods

"That’s not something we are expecting"- Ferrari raises concern about new work that Mercedes has done on its car other than no sidepods
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"Go watch Kevin Durant work out": Andre Iguodala has some solemn advice for haters of the Nets superstar; details just how great a man KD has been despite all this vitriol
Next Article
“LeBron James, it kills the whole argument about you being a GOAT”: Jay Williams blasts the Lakers star for passing out a potential game-winner, resulting in an OT loss vs the Rockets
F1 Latest News
"Guenther called me and ruined everything"- Kevin Magnussen talks about his return to Formula 1 with Haas for the first time since his comeback
“Guenther called me and ruined everything”- Kevin Magnussen talks about his return to Formula 1 with Haas for the first time since his comeback

Kevin Magnussen said that Haas team boss Guenther Steiner called him and ruined everything as…