“That’s part of my DNA” – Carlos Sainz seamlessly fitting himself into the Ferrari way of racing

“That’s part of my DNA” – Carlos Sainz has come to Ferrari this season and has already scored more points than the ‘senior’ driver Charles Leclerc.

There are quite a few drivers in new teams this season, most notably Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin, Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren, Sergio Perez at Red Bull, and Carlos Sainz at Ferrari.

Out of all of them, Sainz has had the most impressive integration and has gone on to score more points than his teammate Charles Leclerc halfway through the season.

The Spaniard started with Toro Rosso, switching to Renault and then McLaren, en route to Ferrari. And he states he has this in his DNA, and is always prepared to race with any team under any circumstances.

“I’ve always been able to adapt well. Ever since I was young.

“It has always been a challenge for me to be as quick as possible and at home with a new car or in a different racing category. That’s part of my DNA. Experience also helped me.

“I’ve changed teams in Formula 1 three times now and I know how big this task is. That’s why I didn’t underestimate it.

“I had my low points when I changed from Toro Rosso to Renault and Renault to McLaren. It can take a few races to get to grips with a new car and get the maximum out of it.

“I’ve talked about this before with my previous changes, but no one really believed me. Everyone said you have to be able to do that as a Formula 1 driver. You always change teams.

“But it’s only now that people have really become aware of it, because four or five people have changed teams and weren’t as fast as their team-mates.

“Now everyone has understood that it’s not that easy. Especially when you’re racing against colleagues who know the team and the car well.”

