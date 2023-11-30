“That’s the Path You Want to Go?”: Valtteri Bottas Shares His Mum’s Reaction to $150,000 Bottass Calendar

Valtteri Bottas recently caused quite an uproar in the F1 world with his “Bottass Calendar” – a collection of his naked prints. After selling out his calenders and raising a whopping $150,000, as per a recent report by Motorsport.com, Bottas has now revealed his mother’s reaction to his decision to strip.

The Alfa Romeo star explained his mother’s confusion at first regarding the whole thing. He said, “I did get a message from my mum. Like, ‘What is this’? She doesn’t really understand English either that well. And she saw some of the videos that I posted, and she was quite confused and protective. Like, ‘Are you sure that’s the path you want to go?'”

However, he claimed that his mother understood when he explained the whole charity aspect of the situation to her. The former Mercedes driver has said that the money raised from the calendar will go specifically towards the cause of prostate cancer research.

Bottas has explained that the whole charity thing is part of Movember – a movement undertaken during the month of November to focus on issues about men’s health. Bottas claimed that he has already raised $150,000 in funds and sales are still going on.

An initial stock of 10,000 units were released on bottass.com and it sold out instantly. This prompted the Finn to print more batches of the calendar. As of now, the whole project seems to be quite a success as the said cause has helped generate immense awareness and money.

Valtteri Bottas has done it all before

This isn’t the first time that Valtteri Bottas has posed naked for pictures. It all kicked off when the 34-year-old driver posted a picture of him completely naked on Instagram. He had visited Aspen following the Miami GP last year. During his visit, he decided to shoot a picture of him swimming naked in the Colorado River.

The Bottass trend picked up then, following which the 34-year-old put up several new pictures throughout the year. Finally he, alongside his friend Paul Ripke, decided to compile it all together in one calendar.

Bottas had also put up prints of his Aspen picture for sale before raising around $55,000 for charity. He had also saved one last print for his former Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, who seemed extremely happy to receive the picture.