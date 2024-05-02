‘Biohacker’ Gary Brecka Recently Opened Up About the Incredible Benefits of Red Light Therapy

The benefits of red light therapy are no secret to fitness enthusiasts these days, with health experts like Gary Brecka raving about it on various platforms. The biologist has worked with several celebrity clients to help solve their health problems at the grassroots level and included red light therapy as one of the many protocols. In a recent conversation with Steven Bartlett, he explained why the therapy technique could be the next best thing to include in one’s arsenal of healing methods.

The remedy involves the use of low wavelengths of red light to treat various conditions ranging from skin problems to reducing internal inflammation. The light comes in contact with the mitochondria of cells, which is responsible for producing energy, and promotes the inflow of oxygen into it by reacting with and kicking out nitric oxide.

Brecka explained the process in detail and revealed that on a larger scale, this happened on red light beds where nitric oxide is pushed out from various areas of the body. The method is a cheaper alternative to different medical procedures available otherwise and can do wonders for one’s health when implemented properly.

However, the benefits of red light therapy are not only endorsed by the biologist. His clients like Joe Rogan and Dana White have been open about their transformative journeys, courtesy of Brecka and his Superhuman protocol that involves significant use of the remedial technique.

“Photobiomodulation is very real and it absolutely works but…you can also just expose your skin to sunlight…”

The key is to get the light having a wavelength between 600nm to 1000nm – which is where infrared light stands. Brecka admitted that while he couldn’t find medical claims to back the miracles he witnessed, he knew for certain that the remedial measure held more power than one could fathom.

“I can tell you firsthand we have seen just astounding things that people would probably consider miracles with red light therapy.”

However, Brecka stressed that while having an RLT bed is quite beneficial, things could get costly too fast. Therefore, sunlight works just as well for red light exposure, especially when sought early in the morning. This is something that neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman also speaks of extensively in his videos.

Just like Gary Brecka, Andrew Huberman knew the positives of red light from the sun

The wavelengths of the light emitted by the sun charge up the body like no other. Dr. Huberman once explained how the morning sun was responsible for a beneficial cortisol boost that helps increase energy levels in the morning.

Our bodies run on the circadian rhythm and follow the movements of the sun throughout the day. Therefore, Dr. Huberman also pointed out how, when the sun sets, our bodies slowly drift to rest. One can enhance this natural rhythm by efficient red light therapy and, therefore, it is beneficial for an individual’s overall health.