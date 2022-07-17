“The car doesn’t feel anything like this year’s”- Lewis Hamilton driving the W12 a week before Silverstone leaves F1 Twitter feeling nostalgic

Lewis Hamilton has had a tough 2022 season in his Mercedes W13, contrary to his previous seasons with the Silver Arrows.

Many people questioned Hamilton when he joined Mercedes in 2o13, leaving behind a comfortable setting in McLaren. We all know how that move panned out, as Hamilton went on to establish himself as one of the greatest of all time.

The Brit has won six World Titles with Mercedes, and became the most successful racing driver of all time in terms of number of wins. A huge reason behind that was also the fact that Mercedes had the best car on the grid for most of those years.

It was only in 2021 that a team managed to match them, and it was Red Bull. Max Verstappen challenged Hamilton for the World Title, and managed to win his first, ending the Mercedes dominance. In spite of that, 2021’s Mercedes, the W12 was a beast in terms of performance, as we saw at the Sao Paolo GP.

A week before the 2022 British GP, Hamilton took that car out for a spin around COTA.

Lewis Hamilton could not refuse a ride aboard the Mercedes W12

Hamilton has seen a return in form in the last few races this campaign. The 37-year old has three consecutive podium finishes, and it seems like he’s finally gaining confidence behind the wheel of his W13.

However, a week before his home race, Hamilton had the chance to drive last year’s car around COTA in Texas. The Brit did not pass on the opportunity, and took it out for a spin.

“The car does not feel anything like this year’s,” he said laughing. “But we’re working towards making it feel like that, so.” Hamilton fans on Twitter felt nostalgic looking at Hamilton drive a car that won him so many races, unlike this year’s.

