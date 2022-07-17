F1

“The car doesn’t feel anything like this year’s”- Lewis Hamilton driving the W12 a week before Silverstone leaves F1 Twitter feeling nostalgic

"The car doesn't feel anything like this year's"- Lewis Hamilton driving the W12 a week before Silverstone leaves F1 Twitter feeling nostalgic
Salvador Velázquez

Previous Article
Dennis Rodman owes US government a whopping $500,000, thanks to North Korea
Next Article
"I have a feeling India have a problem": Nasser Hussain reckons India batters struggle against left-arm pacers across formats
F1 Latest News
"The car doesn't feel anything like this year's"- Lewis Hamilton driving the W12 a week before Silverstone leaves F1 Twitter feeling nostalgic
“The car doesn’t feel anything like this year’s”- Lewis Hamilton driving the W12 a week before Silverstone leaves F1 Twitter feeling nostalgic

Lewis Hamilton has had a tough 2022 season in his Mercedes W13, contrary to his…