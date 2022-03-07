“The car’s value lies in its story”- What goes behind selling the Ferrari that Michael Schumacher drove for the first tim

The Ferrari that Michael Schumacher drove for the first time at Fiorano in 1995 went up for sale in 2020 and the responsibility fell on Girardo & Co.

Well, there are several questions that come to mind when an F1 fan hears about an old F1 car going to sale. But this particular 1995 Ferrari 412 T2 is no ordinary car. This is the first-ever Ferrari that the legend Michael Schumacher drove and the rest is well-known history.

In the November of 1995, Schumacher had already defended his 1994 world title with Benetton. He accepted the deal from Ferrari to race with them from the 1996 season onwards. Schumacher arrived at Fiorano and understood the car.

Five days later in Estoril, the then two-time World Champion took the car on the track for testing. He posted a time that was 0.7 seconds faster than Gerhard Berger’s qualifying in the 1995 Portuguese GP.

The German driver went on to win five world championships in the Scuderia Ferrari. The story along with the steep costs associated with the making of an F1 car makes a sale complicated.

However, getting this business was not so complicated for Girardo & Co. The owner of the car when it went out for sale in 2020 was a friend and a client of Girardo & Co.

Selling a Ferrari is complicated

It is obvious that buyers and owners of such cars can be counted on fingers. However, the owner of the car when it went out for sale in 2020 was never seen in public with the car and Girardo & Co did not reveal the identity either.

Yet the firm advised their client to make the sale public. The logic was that the value of the car lies in its history and connection with Schumacher.

Another complication with selling the car was that it was a Ferrari. A Ferrari F1 car never disappears. They almost always come back for maintenance. On top of that, the factory will request that they attend events, such as the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Even if Ferrari makes all the arrangements, the owners must be willing to put up with the demands of the Italian company. The current owner had bought the car in 2013. During his time with the car, he handed it over to Ferrari to be rebuilt to race-ready standard.

Inspecting the Michael Schumacher Ferrari

The next thing in line for the firm is to inspect the car to verify its story considering the sale is based on the story. Hagerty spoke to Marcus Willis, co-founder of Girardo & Co to understand what actually goes behind the sale.

Willis explained that it is important to check and verify the car before selling it.

michael schumacher achieved his second pole position with ferrari and 12th in his career

Monaco 1996#F1 #Ferrari pic.twitter.com/rXloHrqhuo — MÜLLER (@s5VFsls) March 2, 2022

Every component, from the V-12 engine to the paddle-shift gearbox, bodywork to suspension components, and steering wheel to seat. All of it had to be verified as being original and to Scuderia Ferrari’s specification.

Giving a price tag to the car

It is not an easy task to determine the worth of a car like this. After the inspection and verification, giving the car a price tag was the next job in order.

Willis said, “There is obviously a premium to a Schumacher car over an Alesi or Berger car.” He explained, however, that defining that premium is what is difficult.

Willis said that there are approximately ten ultra-desirable F1 Ferraris with Schumacher history, including this car. Some come with race wins and championships, but as Willis says, they cost even more.

In its past affairs, Girardo & Co had sold two F1 Ferraris and gave them a price that the firm believes was reasonable according to the market. However, Willis did not reveal the price of the current Schumacher Ferrari that was on sale.

Apparently, that information is exclusive to serious parties only.

Furthermore, the car has not been sold but Girardo & Co is negotiating with several interested parties.

