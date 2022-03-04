“Loyal Verstappen”- Max Verstappen is set to break Michael Schumacher’s record with new Red Bull contract

Red Bull’s deal with Max Verstappen will end in 2028 and by that time the Dutchman will break the records of Michael Schumacher.

Max Verstappen signed a long-term deal with Red Bull ahead of the 2022 season. His current contract will last till 2028. Given that, he is on the path to breaking Michael Schumacher’s record.

The Dutchman joined the Red Bull’s sister team – Toro Rosso – in 2015. Halfway into the 2015 season, he joined Red Bull. After spending only one year in Formula 3, he was promoted to Formula 1.

He won his first maiden race in Barcelona in 2015 and then later went on to win the world championship title in 2021. Now with his new contract that will end in 2028, Verstappen is on the track to create new records.

Max Verstappen is reportedly signing a 4-5 year contract extension with Red Bull worth over $50 million annually. That’s about $2.4 million per race and makes him one of the highest-paid athletes in the entire world. But here’s the craziest part… He’s only 24-years old. pic.twitter.com/O6bI1Euj44 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) March 2, 2022

No driver in Formula 1 history will have completed so many seasons and races for one team, shattering the current records set by Michael Schumacher.

What are the top records?

Between 1996 and 2006, Schumacher spent 11 years at Ferrari. During his tenure, he competed in 181 races putting himself at the top of the list of drivers with most race starts.

With a record of having competed in 178 races so far, Lewis Hamilton is already coming closer to beating yet another record of Schumacher.

The British racing driver is starting his 10th season with the Mercedes team and will reach surpass Schumacher’s 181-race total at this season’s 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

However, it will take him until 2024 to begin his 12th season with the Brackley-based team and his current contract expires at the end of 2023.

What can Max Verstappen achieve?

If F1 continues with its 23-race calendar, by the end of 2028, Verstappen will have raced for 13 years with the Red Bull with 256 race starts.

If considering 23-race starts from his time in Toro Rosso, Verstappen will have 279 race starts in his bag. This will put him eighth in the all-time pecking order.

Furthermore, at that time Verstappen would be at the peak of his career with the age of 30. He would have the potential to improve as a driver. And history will tell the young Dutchman that both Schumacher and Hamilton won more F1 titles during their thirties than their twenties.

