“The changes are set to roll on”- Four-time world champion bids adieu to Alpine after guiding the team for six years

Alain Prost will be leaving the Alpine after spending six years with the French outfit with more major changes set to follow.

Alain Prost has been associated with Renault, now known as Alpine, since the 1980s. He drove for the French outfit between 1981-83.

In 2015 he returned to the team as a consultant and ambassador and then further moved on to being a non-executive director from 2019. The four-time world champion is the second major leadership change that Alpine has experienced in recent weeks.

Earlier, the team’s executive director, Marcin Budkowski had decided to part ways. According to Motorsport.com, more changes are to follow. Aston Martin’s former team boss Otmar Szafnauer is closing in on a deal to move to Alpine. He is believed to be given the same role as Budkowski’s.

Also Read: Former Aston Martin may move to Alpine; French source reports

Alpine expected to have a pink livery for the 2022 season

The Austrian water treatment company, BWT, is also expected to follow Szafnauer if the deal is finalised. BWT has worked with Szafnauer in the past when he was in charge of Force India and Racing Point.

It seems as if BWT felt downgraded when Racing Point changed to Aston Martin with Cognizant serving as title sponsor. BWT’s iconic pink livery was reduced to just shades of pink stripes on the front and down the sides of the AMR21.

As we prepare to unveil the #AMR22 to the world, let’s take a moment and look back at where it all began. Ladies and gentlemen, the AMR21. 💚 pic.twitter.com/AbPKgZRsI7 — Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) January 15, 2022

Aston Martin entered the 2021 season with its classic green livery defining its title sponsor Cognizant. Motorsport.com reported that BWT’s move with Szafnauer might bring a pink influence to the new Alpine car.

When asked about BWT’s future with the French team, its spokesperson said that everything will be revealed on the launch day of the AMR22, scheduled for 10 February.

“We don’t usually discuss the details of ongoing commercial discussions and contracts,” said Aston Martin’s spokesperson.

“Our full 2022 partner portfolio will be presented at our car launch event next month.”

Also Read: Aston Martin star is not hopeful of the 2022 F1 regulations bringing the field closer while racing