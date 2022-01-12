F1

“There still seems to be some dirty air produced”: Aston Martin star is not hopeful of the 2022 F1 regulations bringing the field closer while racing

"There still seems to be some dirty air produced": Aston Martin star is not hopeful of the 2022 F1 regulations bringing the field closer while racing
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Are you okay Patrick Mahomes?": Chiefs QB scares fan with cryptic Tweets that he's since deleted, didn't want people to make him sad
Next Article
"How did Kyrie Irving and James Harden? Handsome.": Steve Nash jokes about Nets superstars' availability ahead of ESPN game vs Bulls tonight
F1 Latest News
"There still seems to be some dirty air produced": Aston Martin star is not hopeful of the 2022 F1 regulations bringing the field closer while racing
“There still seems to be some dirty air produced”: Aston Martin star is not hopeful of the 2022 F1 regulations bringing the field closer while racing

Niko Hulkenberg feels that the high cornering speeds of the 2022 F1 cars will make…