“The cornering speeds are extremely high”– Aston Martin reserve driver thinks new F1 cars will be as fast as 2021 cars

Nico Hulkenberg claims that the 2022 F1 cars will not be slower than their predecessors after trying them out on a simulator.

The new regulations of the 2022 season aim to enhance competition between the teams, but many suspect that the chassis reformation and adding larger 18-inch tyres would slow the car.

But former F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg feels that the cars of the new generation would not be slower than the cars of 2021. He assured that they were as quick as their predecessors.

“They aimed [the car] to be a bit slower, more challenging to drive, to have more focus on drivers that can make a difference rather [than having] car performance and aerodynamics dominate,” said Hulkenberg, writing on LinkedIn.

“From my initial experience, however, the new cars are pretty damn fast and not necessarily slower than the last generation. The driving experience hasn’t changed that much either, at least in the simulator.”

“It will be very interesting to see whether these cars can really follow the car in front better. In the simulator, the cornering speeds are extremely high.”

“So the risk of “dirty air” is still given and it´s difficult for me to imagine that following another car comfortably at these speeds will be easy. Anyhow, I hope we will positively surprised.”

“Once pre-season testing starts drivers and teams will find out how the cars really behave on track.”

Nico Hulkenberg thinks the pecking order would hardly change in 2022

The new regulations promise to give lower placed teams a chance to boost their grid positions. Though Hulkenberg thinks it’s too early to predict, he thinks the F1 standings in 2022 might not change tremendously.

“I’m also looking forward to seeing which teams and drivers get off to the best start,” he said. “This is where the wheat will be separated from the chaff, and it’s the guys who learn quickly, adapt quickly and adjust well to new conditions, which will be right at the front initially.

“Later in the year, things can change because it will be a huge learning curve for everybody involved. The development race teams are in, will move the order in such a long season.”

“It`s too early for predictions although I would be very surprised if the top teams from previous years will not be near the front.”

