“Kimi you will have the drink now”: And other things we will miss in Formula 1 from 2022 onwards

With the 2022 regulations given the green signal, there are many changes on the horizon. What we will miss from Formula 1 from 2022 onwards.

With regulations, driver changes, and team additions, the 2014 Turbo hybrid period was the most tumultuous in F1 ever. As they say that history repeats itself, the 2022 regulation changes are back with the biggest shakeups once again.

Here are several significant and widespread aspects of the Turbo hybrid era that we will miss when the new era of Formula One season commences in 2022:

Fastest Formula 1 Cars Ever

The 2017-2021 cars produced the fastest F1 official Laptimes at 28 race tracks using the current configuration. These cars had the fastest straight and corner speeds creating speed demons.

However, as the regulations demand a change, keeping overtaking in mind, hopefully reducing the gap between the top and the bottom teams and more racing.

Harder Bigger Better Formula 1 tyres

Pirelli’s tyres will also have a makeover for 2022. The present 13-inch tyres, previously used by F2, are being replaced with new 18-inch tyres. With the ability to be pushed harder for more extended periods while also being less prone to overheating, fingers crossed, this might result in better on-track combat.

The cars in 2022, on the other hand, might be two seconds slower than the cars this season.

Goodbye Kimi, You will have the drink now

After retiring at the final race of the season due to brake failure, Kimi Raikkonen will not be a part of the 2022 drivers lineup

20 years and 349 races later, the Iceman has at last defrosted. Kimi Raikkonen’s exit seemed like a forgone conclusion after leaving Ferrari at the end of 2018. Yet somehow, he kept on going at Alfa Romeo.

Beating Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso to the 2007 title by one point, Ferrari’s last Drivers’ Champion left after the 2009 F1 season and tried his hand out at rallying and NASCAR before making his return in 2012 with Lotus. He joined Ferrari, and after a win at the US Grand Prix in 2018, Kimi gave two years to Alfa Romeo, helping them grow with his experience.

Sayonara Honda

Honda’s decision to exit shocked many of us when they announced it in October 2020, but what a season they had.

Honda's decision to exit shocked many of us when they announced it in October 2020, but what a season they had.

Ten victories, ten pole positions and 18 podiums for Max Verstappen saw him achieve his first World Championship and the Japanese manufacturer’s first since Ayrton Senna’s 1991 title with McLaren-Honda.

Red Bull’s newly created Power train division will continue seeing Honda’s involvement with employees and resources.

Portimao and Istanbul bid farewell

As per the proposed schedule, F1 will not be racing in both Portugal and Turkey. The schedule can still change, but we all will miss Turn 8 in Istanbul, and the DRS favoured track in Portimao. Fingers crossed

“The Italian Jesus” joins Formula E

Antonio Giovinazzi has also left Alfa Romeo and the retired Iceman and is off to new challenges in Formula E with Dragon/Penske.

An epic battle! Congrats to both the winner and who fought till the very last.

It has been an incredible journey.

Nine points finish in 62 starts, including a fifth-place finish at the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix, were solid. However, the clock was always ticking on his career, with Ferrari superstars Charles Leclerc and Mick Schumacher coming through the ranks soon after.

Nine points finish in 62 starts, including a fifth-place finish at the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix, were solid. However, the clock was always ticking on his career, with Ferrari superstars Charles Leclerc and Mick Schumacher coming through the ranks soon after.

He has promised to return to the sport and is expected to hit full cylinders in Formula E to put the doubters in place.