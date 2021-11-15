F1

“The decision was just laughable”: Mercedes chief blasts the FIA stewards for not penalizing Max Verstappen for his aggressive defending at the Sao Paolo GP

"The decision was just laughable": Mercedes chief blasts the FIA stewards for not penalizing Max Verstappen for his aggressive defending at the Sao Paolo GP
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
India vs New Zealand 2021 tickets Kolkata online booking: How to book tickets for IND vs NZ 3rd T20I at Eden Gardens?
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"The decision was just laughable": Mercedes chief blasts the FIA stewards for not penalizing Max Verstappen for his aggressive defending at the Sao Paolo GP
“The decision was just laughable”: Mercedes chief blasts the FIA stewards for not penalizing Max Verstappen for his aggressive defending at the Sao Paolo GP

Toto Wolff was not very kind with his words on FIA’s decision to not penalize…