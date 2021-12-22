“The gap to Mercedes and Red Bull is too big”: Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto downplays the Scuderia’s title expectations come the 2022 F1 season

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto admits that he isn’t feeling confident about his team challenging for the title in 2022.

A lot of people are predicting Ferrari’s return to winning ways in the coming Formula 1 season. The Italian team have spent the majority of 2021 focusing on the regulation changes next year. After a disappointing 2020 campaign, the Scuderia bounced back to take P3 in the Constructors Championship this year.

Their progress in addition to an exciting driver line-up consisting of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz has led to a lot of people believing that 2022 will be Ferrari’s year.

Team Principal Mattia Binotto on the other hand is not so confident. Binotto feels that in spite of shifting focus to car development before Mercedes of Red Bull, the gap between them will probably remain too big.

“I cannot be confident. The reason why is I think that, if I look at the gap today, it’s still significant showing that those teams Mercedes and Red Bull are very strong.” said Binotto.

“The fact that we have put a lot of effort into 2022 and made it the priority was, for us, a necessity. Because we knew that if we did not have done that, it would have been difficult for us to have a good car or a competitive car in 2022.”

The main aim for Ferrari will be too keep growing, says Mattia Binotto

For the first time in a long time, Ferrari have shifted their focus to long term growth rather than short term success. Mattia Binotto aims to carry this philosophy over to the next season as well.

“What will be important for us next year is to keep on growing, no doubt.” he said.

“The other thing is to further reduce the gap to the competitors. I think the new regulations are a clear opportunity. The hope is to be certainly competitive and, for me, to be competitive means being in a position of winning races.”

“Would that mean that we can fight for a championship? I think, if I look at today, the gap is too big. But I think that, as Ferrari, it’s part of our DNA. What’s important is to be capable of fighting, at least in some races, for the pole positions or for the win.”

“That is the simple consequence of continuous growing and improvement. I would be disappointed if we have not improved compared to this year.” Binotto concluded.

