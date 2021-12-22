F1

“The gap to Mercedes and Red Bull is too big”: Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto downplays the Scuderia’s title expectations come the 2022 F1 season

"The gap to Mercedes and Red Bull is too big": Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto downplays the Scuderia's title expectations come the 2022 F1 season
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
Sentinels Shahzam Valorant settings : Gear, Key binds, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Graphics, Video Settings
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"The gap to Mercedes and Red Bull is too big": Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto downplays the Scuderia's title expectations come the 2022 F1 season
“The gap to Mercedes and Red Bull is too big”: Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto downplays the Scuderia’s title expectations come the 2022 F1 season

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto admits that he isn’t feeling confident about his team challenging…