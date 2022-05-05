“Dennis Rodman, that’s waterproof color on your head!”: When Michael Jordan poured an entire bottle of champagne on the Worm’s head

Michael Jordan was a serial winner and loved celebrating his wins in the locker room. He even once poured champagne all over Dennis Rodman.

There is no one more competitive than MJ. The man loves to win and will do anything to win. That being said, Michael Jordan does know how to have a good time as well.

The Last Dance documentary featured some clips of the same. One of the more memorable clips was the locker room celebration, following the Chicago Bulls’ historic championship win in 1998.

Here, Michael Jordan is seen celebrating with Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman. Air Jordan was so over the moon that he even poured champagne on Rodman’s hair. Loudly exclaiming,

“That’s waterproof color right there!”

It’s nice to know that MJ can let loose once in a while. Even if it means he will probably pour out an entire bottle of expensive champagne.

Michael Jordan just had his playoff point-per-game record tied by Luka Doncic

If there is one thing Michael Jordan is remembered for, it is his exceptional mindset as a player. A mindset he displayed time and time again in the NBA Playoffs. In fact, Jordan owns the record for the most playoff point-per-game average.

That was until recently. NBA fans witnessed history last night when the Mavericks’ Luka Doncic tied MJ for the most playoff points averaged per game in the postseason. Equalling Michael’s record of 33.4 points per game.

A huge feat for Luka Doncic and an indicator of what can be expected of the 23-year-old in the years to come.

Very few have managed to achieve what Jordan has, and Luka Doncic has managed to do so at such a young age. We could be looking at the second coming of the GOAT.