“This is not a good idea” – Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda go crazy against each other in a Swamp Buggy Race ahead of Miami GP

Ahead of the Miami GP, Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda went on an adventurous trip to try out a completely different racing.

Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda left all the glamour of the upcoming Miami GP behind to compete in a completely different sport called the Swamp Buggy Racing.

Swamp Buggy Races are annually held in Naples in the heart of the Everglades. This town has been organising the Swamp Buggy Races since 1949. This sport consists of 900 horsepower V8 buggies with 68-inch wheels that race head-to-head over the water.

The F1 drivers, Verstappen and Tsunoda took on the challenge along with some Florida locals. They were joined by Red Bull Athletes Supercross 250 East champion Jett Lawrence and Tokyo Olympian in skateboarding Zion Wright.

The competition was held in two rounds. Round one was named semi finals, in which the Red Bull driver went against Zion Wright. As Tsunoda went up against Jett Lawrence for the first round, Verstappen cheered him by saying “make Franz proud.”

Even though this was the first time that the F1 stars had tried their hands on such a buggy, both the drivers came out as the winner of the first round.

Max Verstappen vs Yuki Tsunoda before Miami GP

In the final round of the extraordinary racing in the swamp, Tsunoda and Verstappen went up against each other. Maybe Tsunoda understood and learnt the assignment better than the reigning champion as he flew past the water-filled track to take the victory.

Talking about their experiences, the Dutchman said, “I really didn’t know what to expect from Swamp Buggy Racing. I was in shock when I got here. I had never seen anything like this before, it was really cool.”

circuits, kerbs, run-off areas? nah, not today, we’re going swamp buggy racing! 🤙 @yukitsunoda07 gets wet & wild taking on @max33verstappen off-land! you don’t wanna miss this one! 👇 — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) May 6, 2022

“It is completely different to drive than what we are used to. With Red Bull you know you’re always going to do crazy things, and this was really on a different level!”

While Tsunoda said, “This was definitely my first time with a Swamp Buggy, and I really enjoyed it. It felt like a jet ski, you can’t steer when you go full throttle. It was easier than expected and I was able to adapt quite quickly. Great fun!”

