“MJ doesn’t sign shit for anyone”– Pierre Gasly luckily gets his Air Jordan signed by Michael Jordan; fans wonder are they for Yuki Tsunoda seeing shoe’s size

Pierre Gasly gets his shoes signed by the NBA GOAT Michael Jordan as F1 visits the United States for the upcoming Miami Grand Prix.

Formula 1 is now in the United States to compete in the first-ever Miami Grand Prix. And instantly F1 drivers have started to have their time with the American athletes before they get busy with their Grand Prix schedule.

From George Russell attending NBA play-off eastern conference semifinals between Miami Heats and Sixers to Lewis Hamilton playing golf with Tom Brady. F1 drivers are buzzing all over the states.

But among all of them, Pierre Gasly seems to have struck gold. The Frenchman was pictured getting his sneakers signed by none other than Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

Gasly even posted a picture of Jordan having dinner with him. The Frenchman quoted the picture as “an unforgivable dinner.” Surely, it can be nothing less.

Also read: Michael Jordan reveals why the France capital was his favorite destination to travel

Michael Jordan signed those shoes for Yuki Tsunoda?

If you meet the greatest basketball player of all time, no wonder you will savour that moment, Gasly did that by getting his shoes signed after having dinner with the GOAT.

However, a user on Reddit spotted the size of the shoes, and wondered whether the memento is for Gasly’s teammate Yuki Tsunoda? “Maybe it’s a gift for Yuki? Or maybe it looks smaller thanks by the camera? Or has Gasly such a small feet?”

“Idk but that shoe looks indeed small, let’s see how this is going to turn out lol,” he added.

The bromance of AlphaTauri pair

Ever Since Tsunoda debuted for AlphaTauri in F1, the bond between Gasly and Tsunoda has only grown. On Twitter, many don’t fail to point out how the two generally show affection for each other online.

yuki tsunoda is commenting “liked by pierregasly” on tiktok 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DgbkQKgaew — I’m ED (@KindaGoodBird) May 5, 2022

This season AlphaTauri is vying for a midfield spot, and they have a great start to the season. The sister team of Red Bull is currently P7 in the standings.

Also read: When Michael Jordan starved his Bulls teammate simply for playing a bad game