“The human factor is very important here”– Mazepin proposes Haas F1 staff incentive scheme for 2022

The owner of the Haas F1 team has proposed a staff incentive scheme for next year in a bid to help the team move up the grid.

Dmitry Mazepin, the owner of Uralkali, is determined to do all he can to encourage the Haas F1 team to stay motivated. The following season of F1 with its 23-race schedule has brought up a difficult financial situation for the team.

Dmitry Mazepin has proposed a plan to encourage staff to remain on board with a staff incentive scheme. Uralkali will not be changing the terms of its sponsorship deal to increase funding for the team’s overall budget. However, Mazepin thinks the new scheme is an excellent way to help the situation.

Speaking to Russian channel Match TV, Mazepin said, “the existing contract is what we have, but for next year we are proposing an additional agreement. To incentivise staff members to stay, to be involved more and to understand that it is difficult to service the cars during 23 races and fly to 23 different countries.”

“The human factor is very important here, and that’s why we want to increase staff motivation together with the team. We as sponsors want to be part of the team,” he further added.

2021 has been difficult for Haas

Uralkali has a long-term contract in place with Haas, which has been secured on the back of the arrival of Nikita Mazepin, the son of Dmitry Mazepin.

Despite 2021 being a challenging year for Haas, Dmitry Mazepin is not disheartened by it. The team has abandoned any further development of the current car to focus solely on its 2022 campaign.

“We are pleased,” Dmitry said. “Firstly, we are grateful to the team that we found a mutual interest in entering into this kind of agreement. The team has been working hard, but we see big opportunities, which we can realise through joint efforts, to achieve a higher result next year.”

While Uralkali is closely associated with Nikita Mazepin’s career, his father is clear that the company’s ambitions in F1 are not confined to the youngster.

Having been interested in purchasing the Force India squad back in 2018, Dmitry is clear that he remains open to the idea of buying a squad.

