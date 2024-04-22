Lewis Hamilton Reveals His Parental Qualities as He Takes Care of Roscoe Even When He Is Far Away

Lewis Hamilton has revealed how he tries his best to be a loving parent to his 11-year-old French bulldog, Roscoe. In a recent interview, the Briton explained why it would be “selfish” of him to make Roscoe travel all around the globe for all 24 races.

During a Tommy Hilfiger interview, Hamilton was asked if he ever thinks of bringing Roscoe along with him to the paddock to attend the races. In reply, the 39-year-old said, “I do, but, it would be really selfish of me, because, firstly it’s a long trip. But my friend sends me pictures every day, so I’m checking in, and I always make sure he’s good“.

The sitter is usually someone from his long list of friends and family. Hamilton ensures he gets regular updates about Roscoe’s health via pictures.

The Briton then happily took the “very responsible and loving parent” compliment with an “I try to be”. Hamilton does seem to be very compassionate and loving towards Roscoe, who has been by his side since 2013.

A year later, Hamilton also got a female bulldog, whom he named Coco. However, the Briton sadly lost Coco in 2020 after his bulldog suffered a heart attack. W

ith Hamilton having lost Coco, he has ensured that he has taken the utmost care of Roscoe. Moreover, he has also put in significant efforts to make Roscoe a star on social media.

Lewis Hamilton has helped Roscoe become a star on Instagram

Lewis Hamilton not only put Roscoe on the same vegan diet as himself but he also let his fame rub off on Roscoe. Roscoe has a full VIP access pass for the paddock and he also has a passport to travel the globe.

Furthermore, Hamilton has also helped Roscoe amass over a million followers on Instagram. However, even before he became an Instagram influencer, Roscoe was working as a model.

Hamilton once even revealed Roscoe gets paid about $700 a day for his modeling appearances. That’s not all, as Roscoe is also rumored to be a part of the $140 million F1 project, starring Brad Pitt. Therefore, it is no secret that Roscoe Hamilton is arguably living one of the most lavish lifestyles in the entire world.

The bulldog also gets physical therapy almost every week. Hamilton then also revealed he’s got a very good doctor who takes care of Roscoe and an incredible support system back home. Hence, even though Roscoe’s frequent flying days are behind him, he’s still living a lavish lifestyle.