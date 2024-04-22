“You Can’t Not Play The Strongest Team” – Bernard Gallacher Joins Rory McIlroy in Plea for Ryder Cup Rule Change Amid LIV Golfers’ Eligibility Debate

Feb 1, 2024; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Rory Mcllroy hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 Ryder Cup witnessed a magnificent victory at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. However, much has changed since then. Both players from Team Europe including Jon Rahm and Tyrell Hatton have joined forces with the LIV Golf league, making them ineligible to compete in the 2025 Ryder Cup competition.

In light of this, former Ryder Cup captain Bernard Gallacher has advocated for a rule change to allow LIV players to be selected for the prestigious tournament. He argues that the team should include the strongest players in the competition. Additionally, he emphasized the fact that the Ryder Cup would be less compelling without the presence of Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton.

Bernard Gallacher said (via Daily Record):

“You’ve got to put your strongest team out there.”

He added:

“Tyrrell Hatton is a major winner ready to happen. Take Scottie Scheffler out of it, he’s as good as the players around. I’ve always felt he’s a guy who could win a major so you take him as well. You can’t not play the strongest team. The Ryder Cup would be very diminished without Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, for sure.”

It is worth mentioning that when Team Europe triumphed over Team USA in 2023, the European lineup featured Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Justin Rose, Shane Lowry, Nicolai Hojgaard, and Ludvig Aberg.

Additionally, when Jon Rahm switched to the LIV league for an estimated $500 million, Rory McIlroy was the first to insist on including the Spaniard in the lineup for the next Ryder Cup appearance.

What Did Rory McIlroy Say About Jon Rahm Joining LIV and How It Would Call for a Rule Change?

Earlier this year, Rory McIlroy assured that despite Jon Rahm’s move to the Saudi-backed league, he will be a part of the upcoming Ryder Cup event at Bethpage Black, scheduled to commence in 2025.

The 34-year-old said (via Daily Mail):

“Jon is going to be in Bethpage in 2025 so because of this decision the European Tour are going to have to rewrite the rules for Ryder Cup eligibility, there’s no question about that. I certainly want Jon Rahm on the next Ryder Cup team.”

Nevertheless, only time will tell whether or not LIV players like Jon Rahm and Tyrell Hatton will get a chance to compete in the 2025 Ryder Cup! Also, considering the insistence of skilled PGA Tour players, it remains to be seen whether the authorities will make any alterations to their rules.