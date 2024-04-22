‘Maybe Retirement Like Roger Federer?’ – Rafael Nadal 2024 Laver Cup Participation Announcement Makes Fans Emotional

Rafael Nadal is all set to return to the Laver Cup this year for the first time since 2022, when he famously played alongside the retiring Roger Federer. Nadal will be making it to Berlin in September 2024 to play for Team Europe, which effectively quashes the possibility that the Spaniard will call it a day from professional tennis either at his beloved Roland Garros in Paris or at the Olympics, which will be held at the same venue this year.

As reported by the Laver Cup’s official website, Rafael Nadal expressed his excitement to participate in every opportunity presented to him. Shedding light on his 4 appearances at the tournament, the 22-time Grand Slam winner hoped for the tournament to be an “incredible experience” yet again.

“I am very happy to be playing Laver Cup in Berlin for Team Europe,” said Nadal. “I have some really special memories from my Laver Cup experiences… At this stage in my career I really want to go out there and make the most of every opportunity I am given. Teaming up is always an incredible experience and I have always enjoyed it, the competition is different and exciting.”

However, on social media, many tennis fans are speculating that this might be an unofficial retirement message from Nadal. They are drawing parallels to Roger Federer’s retirement plan from 2022. Federer played the Laver Cup that year in London as his final tournament.

While some are predicting Novak Djokovic to also commit and play in Nadal’s honor, other optimistic fans are hoping that Roger Federer comes out of retirement to team up with his long-time rival as the two did at the O2 Area two years ago.

These reactions come in after Federer took to Instagram, responding to the pleasant news.

While FedEx’s return seems like a stretch, Nadal will play alongside some of the greatest players of the current generation, including a few talented youngsters on his side. The possibility of Rafael Nadal playing alongside Carlos Alcaraz is massive and many fans would love that, having seen them play against each other at the Netflix Slam in Las Vegas in March 2024.

Who will Rafael Nadal share the team with?

Rafael Nadal will play for the Bjorn Borg side which already consists of players like Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, and Alexander Zverev. With two spots still up for grabs, fans can only hope that Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner confirm their participation for the same and complete the dream team.

As for his opponents, Alex de Minaur, Taylor Fritz, and Tommy Paul are the ones who have confirmed to play for John McEnroe’s Team World.