“The Level of Journalism in Spain Is Low”: Fernando Alonso Bashes Spanish Media for Peddling ‘Fake News’ About His Relations With Carlos Sainz

Recently there were reports in Spain of Carlos Sainz being romantically attracted to Fernando Alonso’s new girlfriend, Melissa Jiminez, and it was further speculated that Fernando Alonso is angry with his compatriot. However, the Aston Martin star has come out to debunk all such reports.

However, little was known that the love story would get an unusual Formula 1 love-triangle spin by the media. Moreover, there were even rumors of the two forming a cold relationship because of the recent hectic battles on the track.

In Australia, Sainz even tipped Alonso during the race restart. And with that, it’s being assumed that both sides don’t see eye to eye with each other. But luckily, the 41-year-old driver stepped in to give clarification.

Fernando Alonso bashes the media for peddling fake news

The two-time world champion got time to talk about them in Austria, where he mentioned that everything is good between him and Sainz while also taking a shot at a low level of journalism in Spain.

“We have to, unfortunately, know that the level of journalism in Spain is low, generally. That’s the way it is. We are not often in Spain, unfortunately, and we try to avoid our country, unfortunately, for many things,” said Alonso in Austria during the press conference on Thursday.

Alonso also debunked the rumors by stating that he knows Alonso for years, and just because they are fighting for similar positions, it wouldn’t lead to a falling off easily.

Carlos Sainz echoes his compatriot’s words

The Ferrari superstar Sainz accompanied Alonso in the press conference. He asserts that they don’t even need them to say anything to disprove the rumors. How they treat each other during the F1 events is enough to draw that they share cordial relations.

Sainz admits that there are moments of tension on the track, and things can get intense with the two meant to have more battles ahead. However, for him, everything would remain on track.

He also speaks for Alonso, saying that his compatriot is mature enough to treat things similarly. Ultimately, he declares that it’s all to have fun on the track and wouldn’t spoil things with such ‘stupid’ conflicts.