F1

“The mechanics had to do much more work”– Pierre Gasly says he knows what made his AlphaTauri lit on fire

"The mechanics had to do much more work"– Pierre Gasly says he knows what made his AlphaTauri lit on fire
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"Brock, look, you’ve gotta do what’s right for Brock" - The Undertaker reveals his reaction to Brock Lesnar wanting to Leave WWE
Next Article
"We're just chasing Michael Jordan": When Tyreek Hill was exposed by Tom Brady for calling on a dynasty, quote backfires after trade to Miami
F1 Latest News
"The mechanics had to do much more work"– Pierre Gasly says he knows what made his AlphaTauri lit on fire
“The mechanics had to do much more work”– Pierre Gasly says he knows what made his AlphaTauri lit on fire

Pierre Gasly was in contention to get points in the first race of the season,…