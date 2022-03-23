F1

“I think we can solve the problem”– Red Bull chief Helmut Marko reveals why both cars went into DNF in Bahrain

"I think we can solve the problem"– Red Bull chief Helmut Marko reveals why both cars went into DNF in Bahrain
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
Wardell leaves the TSM FTX Valorant Roster for this reason?
Next Article
"Brock, look, you’ve gotta do what’s right for Brock" - The Undertaker reveals his reaction to Brock Lesnar wanting to Leave WWE
F1 Latest News
"The mechanics had to do much more work"– Pierre Gasly says he knows what made his AlphaTauri lit on fire
“The mechanics had to do much more work”– Pierre Gasly says he knows what made his AlphaTauri lit on fire

Pierre Gasly was in contention to get points in the first race of the season,…