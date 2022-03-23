“I think we can solve the problem”– Red Bull chief Helmut Marko reveals why both cars went into DNF in Bahrain

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko reveals why both cars had to be retired during Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix race that cost them 30 points.

During the season’s first race, Red Bull and Ferrari were in a scintillating battle. However, by the end of the race, the former had to retire both of the cars.

The move cost them around 30 points in the constructors’ standings, which were more or less guaranteed to them. On the current hand, current world champion Max Verstappen had a personal hit of 18 points, if not a win.

Overall, it was a blow to Red Bull, but the season is long enough to allow them to recover from this. Meanwhile, Red Bull has apparently found the concern with the car, as Helmut Marko reveals what probably happened.

“To put it simply. A vacuum in the fuel supply system caused the engine to run out of fuel,” Marko told German outlet F1-Insider. “I think we can solve the problem already in Saudi Arabia this weekend.”

On Monday, there were reports that Red Bull miscalculated the fuel their car would require. Marko dismisses the claim and reveals the cars would have ended the race with an appropriate fuel load.

“Without giving exact figures: There was still enough petrol in the tank of both cars,” said Marko.

Red Bull is eyeing to bag Jeddah

With the first race of the season over in Bahrain, the F1 contingent travels to Jeddah. The Milton-Keynes based outfit aims to have their redemption there.

“Basically we were fast enough [in Bahrain],” the Austrian explained. “We were just not able to use our potential at the decisive moment. In Saudi Arabia we will be back at full speed and fight for victory.”

Max Verstappen vs Charles Leclerc again?

Last year, when F1 teams raced in Jeddah, it was Lewis Hamilton Vs Verstappen in the season’s penultimate race. It was a nail-biting encounter, but the Briton won it.

However, this time Hamilton is probably not going to be in the fight for the win. The issues of Mercedes are expected to continue in Jeddah. Nevertheless, Verstappen will see a fitting competition from the Ferrari men.

In the last race, Verstappen had to see a defeat from Ferrari’s superstar Charles Leclerc. Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz could also be a competition to look after.

