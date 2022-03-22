F1

“Maybe the setup change had opposite effect on Max” – Helmut Marko thinks Red Bull may have a mistake in the car of Max Verstappen

"Maybe the setup change had opposite effect on Max" - Helmut Marko thinks Red Bull may have a mistake in the car of Max Verstappen
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"You don't have to be best friends off the field": Gautam Gambhir opens up on Krunal Pandya-Deepak Hooda relationship at Lucknow Super Giants camp ahead of IPL 2022
Next Article
"Jayson Tatum's Celtics are unequivocally the team to beat!": Stephen A Smith announces magnanimous expectations for Boston ahead of 2022 NBA Playoffs
F1 Latest News
"Maybe the setup change had opposite effect on Max" - Helmut Marko thinks Red Bull may have a mistake in the car of Max Verstappen
“Maybe the setup change had opposite effect on Max” – Helmut Marko thinks Red Bull may have a mistake in the car of Max Verstappen

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko thinks that the set-up change might have had an opposite…