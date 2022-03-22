“Maybe the setup change had opposite effect on Max” – Helmut Marko thinks Red Bull may have a mistake in the car of Max Verstappen

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko thinks that the set-up change might have had an opposite effect on Max Verstappen in the Bahrain GP.

The Bahrain GP showcased an exciting battle between Red Bull driver Max Verstappen and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc. Both the drivers were right behind each other for many laps but every time it ended with Leclerc taking the lead.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko observed that Verstappen’s tyres decayed the moment he had to set some pace to get ahead in the fight. The 78-year-old noted, “contrary to expectations, our tyre degradation was higher than Ferrari.”

Tough day. Very disappointed with the final outcome 😔 Got some work on our hands from now on. We’ll get on top of it and keep pushing to bounce back stronger 👊 pic.twitter.com/KsuxfZQNoD — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) March 20, 2022

He explained that Red Bull drove the car below its potential and he believes that probably the setup change in the Dutchman’s car had an opposite impact on him.

At the end of the race, the technical problems of the Milton-Keynes based team had both its driver retire from the race.

Red Bull does not want to give any information

When both Verstappen and Perez retired from the race the problem initially seemed to be due to the fuel pump. But according to De Telegraaf, this isn’t true.

De Telegraaf claims to have heard from various sources of the FIA and Red Bull racing that the fuel pump was not an issue. The teams had the chance to inspect it one day before and it is obvious that the Austrian team would have done so.

This observation indicates that the team is now busy trying to find the reason why the fuel supply suddenly stopped.

However, the team needs to hurry as the next race which is to be held in Saudi Arabia is right around the corner.

A spokesman tells the media that the Austrians have their full focus on next weekend and will do everything possible to solve the problem. He does not want to say what the current state of affairs is.

