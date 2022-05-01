“If they asked me to let Max win a race when I could win the championship, we would have problems” Red Bull’s Sergio Perez makes a shocking revelation about Red Bull’s dominance and his relationship with Max Verstappen

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez believes that the team will dominate the new era of Formula One after a strong start to the 2022 season

Red Bull has had a shaky start to the season. They suffered three mechanical failures but were the only team to compete alongside Ferrari for the title. However, Sergio Perez discusses the team’s long-term dominance to one like that of Mercedes.

The Milton Keynes-based team is hopeful that Max Verstappen will successfully defend the title as Mercedes is currently out of the picture.

Red Bull secured a double podium at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola last weekend. They will be looking to close on Ferrari’s ten points constructor leads by the next weekend in Miami.

Red Bull is the new Mercedes?

Despite some weight issues, the Rb-18 appears to be a strong adversary under the leadership of chief technical officer Adrian Newey.

Also Read: Nico Rosberg admits rivalry with Lewis Hamilton led to financial penalties being imposed

Sergio Perez discussed how the team should’ve been leading both the constructors’ and drivers’ titles. He added: “We still have a lot of problems to solve. But, the main thing is that we are competitive. Red Bull is set to dominate the next few years with these new regulations.”

Great race and really happy with the 1-2 for this great team!

A very intense race in which making a mistake was too easy. See you in Miami!@redbullracing pic.twitter.com/ebJ7Ir9L9C — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) April 24, 2022

Is Sergio Perez happy as a second choice?

Perez joined Red Bull after the end of the 2020 campaign after a strong showing with Racing Point. The Mexican has his eyes on the championship and is not on the team as the second driver.

Also Read: Sebastian Vettel backs Max Verstappen for Friday workload plea

“I could not be in F1 just to be there, knowing that I am the second driver. “It would be a lack of respect towards my career,” the 32-year-old explained.

The Mexican added: “I’m in F1 because I know I can win and be the champion. I don’t want to [only] win races, my focus is to win the championship.”

How’s your Friday? 🫂 pic.twitter.com/M9wkcc0fZD — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) April 29, 2022

Relationship with Max Verstappen

Checo insists that he has a great relationship with Max Verstappen. He said: “There is a good atmosphere among the drivers. I want to beat Max and I want to be in front of him. He is unique and it is something that has happened in a good and natural way. We have the best team and this has helped us move forward.”

Perez wants to compete with Verstappen at the top level. He praised Red Bull’s stance on the current situation as they want both the drivers fighting for the championship against each other.

Also Read: Reigning Formula E Champion Nyck de Vries discusses a potential move to Williams in 2023

Explaining this, he said: “The team has been open in telling us that they want both drivers upfront. Nothing would be better than fighting for the championship with Max, because that would mean that Red Bull is the powerhouse.”

Whereas he also does not want ‘Valtteri, it’s James’ to repeat with himself. In conclusion, he made the team aware of his intentions as an F1 driver. He said: “If they asked me to let Max win a race when I could win the championship, we would have problems, but now I don’t see [that being] the case.”