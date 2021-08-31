“The naivety of Lewis’s comments”– F1 bosses are angry with Lewis Hamilton after latter’s criticism to Belgian GP

“The naivety of Lewis’s comments”– F1 bosses are furious with Lewis Hamilton’s recent criticism over the Belgian Grand Prix’s messy affair.

Lewis Hamilton took on social media to criticize Formula 1 and FIA’s handling of the Belgian Grand Prix and asked the organizers to refund the fans in the rain.

Following it, a report by DailyMail informs that several key F1 bosses are furious with Hamilton’s words and would have preferred him to express his views privately.

“There is absolute fury internally at the naivety of Lewis’s comments. He talks about handing back millions of pounds to fans, though he makes millions out of Formula One, and it guarantees his team’s job, and he gives little or nothing back himself,” a source told the Mail.

“He could have expressed his opinions privately rather than in the way he did, which makes no sense. People wonder if Lewis would have moaned if he had been on pole and won the race.”

Others asked for compensation too

Seeing the plight of the fans on Sunday, Hamilton was not the only one to ask the officials to seek a refund for the fans at the venue, who had to tolerate the rain for four hours and got no race to watch.

The names include Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso, who requested a refund for the fans. Moreover, many other key members in the paddock acknowledged the spectators’ plight on Sunday.

On the other hand, Hamilton was not the only one to criticise the turn of events on Sunday; Alfa Romeo released a statement explaining their dissatisfaction with the result and how it affects them.

#BelgianGP – Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN Team statement 🗞 pic.twitter.com/LH4mMmUNHh — Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN (@alfaromeoracing) August 30, 2021

Further, many F1 bosses also showed their annoyance with the events on the race day and asked for a meeting with the FIA, which according to reports, will happen and could also implant a rule change that would prevent such results in future.