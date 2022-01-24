F1

“The only thing they could have cheered for!”: Watch Haas’ pit-crew rejoice the moment Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton at the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP

"The only thing they could have cheered for!": Watch Haas' pit-crew rejoice the moment Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton at the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"I for one is very thankful to Virat": Shane Warne thanks Virat Kohli and BCCI for prioritizing and pushing Test Cricket as No.1 format
Next Article
"Peyton Manning is not there to watch the Denver Nuggets, his wife owns the Grizzlies": NBA Twitter points out that despite living in Denver, the Broncos legend supports a different team
F1 Latest News
"The only thing they could have cheered for!": Watch Haas' pit-crew rejoice the moment Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton at the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP
“The only thing they could have cheered for!”: Watch Haas’ pit-crew rejoice the moment Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton at the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP

Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton at the very last lap of the 2021 season finale,…