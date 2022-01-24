“The only thing they could have cheered for!”: Watch Haas’ pit-crew rejoice the moment Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton at the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP

Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton at the very last lap of the 2021 season finale, and the Haas pit-crew seemed to love it.

Haas had a very quiet 2021 season. Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen left the team at the end of 2020. They were replaced by rookies Nikita Mazepin, and 2020 F2 Champion Mick Schumacher.

Many people expected the two young drivers to struggle in their first season, and they weren’t wrong. While we saw glimpses of brilliance from Schumacher at times, Mazepin was below par for the vast majority of the year.

On top of that, Haas entered the season with the intent of focusing all their resources on the 2022 campaign. As a result, the drivers had to make do with arguably the worst car on grid, and both of them ended the season with zero points.

Also read: Red Bull boss opens up about the team’s strong relationship with Max Verstappen

On the other end of the grid, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were in the midst of a colossal fight for the World Title. The tussle stared from the very first race in Bahrain. And it could only be settled on the last of the last race in Abu Dhabi.

Millions of fans around the world were delighted with the Dutchman dethroning Hamilton. A few of those fans were present in the pit-wall, as we see the Haas team celebrate Verstappen’s victory in Yas Island. Well, they did have something to cheer for!

What can we expect from Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in 2022?

Majority of F1 fans wanted a new World Champion after years of Hamilton dominating the sport. As a result, the entire Haas team celebrating the Red Bull driver’s victory is not surprising.

It was nice to see the people who work tirelessly for F1 teams all year long, take some time out to enjoy the sport as fans. But now that 2021 is done and dusted, people have started making predictions for the next season.

Verstappen already made it clear that he achieved his lifelong goal of becoming an F1 Champion. Anything more that comes his way, he’ll treat as an added bonus. However, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and advisor Helmut Marko are adamant that they will fight for both World Titles in 2022 all over again.

Lewis Hamilton on the other hand, has still not shared his thoughts over the controversial ending to the season. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff himself isn’t sure of the Brit returning to the grid after what happened.

The longer Hamilton stays silent, the more likely fans feel his retirement is. For the sake of the sport and his rivalry with Verstappen, we all hope to see the legendary driver back on track soon.

Also read: French Tennis star Gael Monfils names Mercedes superstar among the people he looks up to