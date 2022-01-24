F1

“I love what Lewis Hamilton does and stands for”– French Tennis star Gael Monfils names Mercedes superstar among the people he looks up to

"I love what Lewis Hamilton does and stands for"– French Tennis star Gael Monfils names Mercedes superstar among the people he looks up to
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"I was one of the most unprepared drivers ever to get into F1"– Alex Albon talks about his sudden climb in Formula 1 with Red Bull bosses suddenly showing faith in him
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"I love what Lewis Hamilton does and stands for"– French Tennis star Gael Monfils names Mercedes superstar among the people he looks up to
“I love what Lewis Hamilton does and stands for”– French Tennis star Gael Monfils names Mercedes superstar among the people he looks up to

Lewis Hamilton, an inspiration for millions across the world, has an admirer in the name…