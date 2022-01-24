“I love what Lewis Hamilton does and stands for”– French Tennis star Gael Monfils names Mercedes superstar among the people he looks up to

Lewis Hamilton, an inspiration for millions across the world, has an admirer in the name of French Tennis sensation Gael Monfils.

Mercedes superstar Lewis Hamilton coming from a humble background to winning the seven F1 world championships is a fantasy coming true. This reality indeed inspires millions of people.

And it doesn’t exclude his contemporaries from other sports. Tennis superstar Gael Monfils names Hamilton one of those few people who inspire him.

“I love Lewis [Hamilton] does, either in his sport or what he stands for,” said Monfils to Eurosport. “I love his attitude outside F1 as well. He’s someone I look up to a lot.”

Apart from Hamilton, Monfils named other celebrities too, ranging from different professions. He called Yannick Noah, a former Tennis star, as an idol while growing up.

Moreover, he names NBA stars like Caremalo Anthony and Tony Parker as people he immensely look up to. Further, he named DJ Snake and Kim Kadarshian as people he takes inspiration from. A wide-ranging list, with many people list who can’t be chalked off.

Also read: Watch: On this day Lewis Hamilton had his first day at Mercedes factory in 2013

Will Lewis Hamilton return?

After the controversial end to the 2021 F1 season, Hamilton hasn’t made a single appearance to F1 media. The 37-year-old racing legend’s absence is compelling the media to wonder about his sudden retirement plans.

In response, the Briton himself hasn’t debunked this news with a statement. Even on social media, his fans are waiting for him to be active again, as he hasn’t used his Instagram or Twitter since the last race of the 2021 season.

The serious reports of Hamilton bidding adieu to F1 in this manner is a moment of concern for F1 and FIA. Thus, the new president of the governing body has promised actions to prevent the repeat of the Abu Dhabi GP 2021.

Moreover, he also promised a thorough investigation of the events that unfolded on that night. But this is little for him and Mercedes for now, as Toto Wolff recently said: “I expect action and not just words.”

Also read: Max Verstappen calls Lewis Hamilton ‘lucky’ for title wins in thinly-veiled dig