The Person Who Crashed Lewis Hamilton’s $11,000,000 Is Someone Who Earned $1,273,400,000 With His Innovative Bathroom Business

Lewis Hamilton’s former car, the specially made Pagani Zonda 760 LH that he sold last year for $11,000,000 recently crashed. Soon, searches began for the man who was behind the wheel of this ultra-expensive supercar when it crashed. Finally, it came to everyone’s notice that it was none other than Plumbing mogul Mark Radcliffe who has a fortune of $1,273,400,000, according to MonthsToday.

Radcliffe runs Victoria Plumbing that he started from his parents’ shed back in 2000. Now, the plumbing business has escalated to great heights and he remains the largest shareholder of the company. Additionally, his parents and brother are also shareholders of the company.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SirLewisUpdates/status/1691751064863936777?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Interestingly, the entrepreneur is also a big-time car enthusiast. In fact, he challenged himself to buy a car for himself at the age of 25. He failed to live up to it but bought a Ferrari just a year after he turned 25. With that, he is also a renowned racing driver who drove in the British GT championship 73 times and won on four different occasions.

How did the Pagani Zonda that belonged to Lewis Hamilton crash?

Radcliffe took his precious and special Zonda for a ride in North Wales. Unfortunately, as he entered the Penmaenbach Tunnel on the A55 Expressway, he soon lost control of his car and rammed into the wall. Thankfully, Radcliffe managed to escape unscathed.

An eyewitness who opened up to Mail Online said, “I watched as the car sped into the tunnel and then he seemed to suddenly lose control. He hit one wall, spun round into the other, which he bounced off before finally coming to a halt.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Formula_Nerds/status/1692580533593583753?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

After the crash took place, videos of it went viral all over the internet. Nevertheless, Hamilton never liked the car even though it was a precious possession for him at first. Even he crashed the car once back in 2015 when he rammed it against two parked cars in Monaco. Hamilton too, was unhurt in the incident.

Hamilton’s dislike for the car was the reason he sold it

Lewis Hamilton specifically ordered the purple Pagani Zonda 760 with LH as its credential from Horacio Pagani for $1.6 million. However, after a few drives, the Mercedes driver was done and admitted that he disliked the car.

In multiple interviews, the seven-time world champion said that the Zonda has a great sound, but handling wise it was the worst car he ever drove. Ultimately, he sold the car to Mark Radcliffe for a staggering $11,000,000.

Furthermore, experts believe that Lewis Hamilton also sold off the car citing the environmental concerns given how big of a climate activist he is. This might also be the reason why he drives around in an electric-powered Mercedes EQS these days.