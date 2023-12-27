Mystery of the $33 Million Mansion Purchased by Michael Schumacher’s Family

Corinna Schumacher, Michael Schumacher’s wife reportedly bought a mansion in Mallorca, Spain that belonged to Real Madrid CF president Florentino Perez. She splurged $33 million on this because she wanted to spend Christmas in Spain with her kids. However, there is a lot of back story behind the purchase of his mansion.

Corinna’s get-together plans include her children Mick and Gina Maria, their friends friends their close ones. Together, they wanted to spend the festive season in the beautiful city of Mallorca. However, because Michael Schumacher’s condition is still unknown and seemingly frail, the family wants to continue living permanently in Gland, Switzerland where medical personnel continues to monitor the former Ferrari legend‘s health.

December 28 will mark the tenth anniversary of Schumacher’s tragic accident in the Alpine resort of Méribel. Since then, he has been completely shut out from the public life, and continues to recover in his private residence, surrounded by family.

Interestingly, the Schumacher family was spotted in the same property back in 2019 as well. There were reports that Michael Schumacher left his residence for the first time since 2013 and was there in the same mansion in Mallorca. Therefore, there are doubts about which report is actually real, according to Marca.com.

Where does Michael Schumacher currently live?

Over the last few years, Corinna Schumacher has been trying her level best to try and expand the family’s estate near Puerto Andratx. This place is situated in Mallorca, a place where the Schumacher family spends their time in winter.

In doing so, the Schumacher family is trying to make a permanent move to the island while the German former driver recovers from his skiing accident. According to the German magazine Die Buente, the family has big plans for their future as they intend to move to a lavish $34.3 million mansion on the island.

Named Villa Yasmin, it is situated near Puerto Andratx. There would also be refurbishment to cater to the medical needs of Michael Schumacher. Apart from this, Corinna and Gina Maria Schumacher are going to have a ranch set up for them as they both love riding horses.