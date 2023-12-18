“You’ll Come for the Grand Prix?”: When Max Verstappen’s Hairdresser Failed to Recognise Him

Max Verstappen is getting popular by leaps and bounds following his impeccable F1 dominance in the past two years. However, there was a time when the Dutchman could go to places covertly. In a recently unearthed video on Twitter (now X), Verstappen is getting a haircut, and his hairdresser failed to recognize him. The conversation between the Red Bull driver and the Dutch hairdresser revolves around whether the former will be there during the Grand Prix or not.

The hairdresser said, “You’ll come for the Grand Prix?” To this, Verstappen replied, “Yea, yea, yea, I’ll be here.” The Dutch driver quipped then to his compatriot, “I hope so.” On this, the hairdresser quickly stated, “I hope ya Sure?” This initiated a fun exchange between the two. Max asked him whether he would be watching the race or not.

On this, the hairdresser replied that he used to, but now he doesn’t. It explained and pointed out the fun fact that he was not able to recognize Verstappen as an F1 driver. As the unaware Dutch man carried on with the haircut, he cited that he gets drivers at times as customers. Verstappen giggled to his compatriot that he was not recognizing that it was an F1 driver sitting in his chair.

Max Verstappen is too popular not to be recognized in 2023

It is “bizarre” that someone would fail to recognize an F1 driver, especially Max Verstappen. While the resurfaced video seems old and features a young Verstappen, he was already quite popular in the Netherlands, which is supposedly where the video may have been shot.

It seems to be a part of an old feature or documentary by Ziggo Sport, which is a Dutch television channel. Ever since Max set foot in F1, the Dutch media has popularized him as an icon in the Netherlands.

In the present day, too, Verstappen leads a very private life, not keen to be in the limelight. The 26-year-old is not very active on social media and enjoys his family time and racing online with his friends.

At present, it would be very difficult for the three-time champion to go anywhere and not get recognized. Courtesy of his dominance on the F1 track, Verstappen has made a huge fan following and has become a racing icon. One would wonder whether he went back to that hairdresser again since then!