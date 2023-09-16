F1 Expert Reveals Red Bull Communication’s Blunder After the Practice Sessions of the Singapore GP

Red Bull has been so dominant this season that the fact that the communications team made a huge blunder following the first two practice sessions of the Singapore Grand Prix comes as a huge surprise. The Milton Keynes outfit have won all 14 races this season so far, with reigning champion Max Verstappen having won 12 of them.

Since Red Bull has been a class apart, their communications team just assumed that they dominated the practice sessions as well on Friday. As a result, they put out a press release that revealed that their two drivers had locked out the front row.

Red Bull’s communication team did so even though Ferrari registered the two quickest times in both practice sessions. Charles Leclerc led Carlos Sainz in the first practice session while the Spaniard led the Monegasque in the other. F1 expert Peter Windsor noticed this mistake from the Milton Keynes outfit and called them out for it during his most recent analysis.

Peter Windsor calls out Red Bull for their communication’s blunder

In his most recent analysis on his official YouTube channel, Peter Windsor began his remarks by praising Ferrari for the way they began this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix. The F1 expert stated that the Italian outfit have been strong so far this weekend as he expected.

After stating the same, Windsor pointed out the blunder Red Bull’s communication department made. “Look at this. I think I am allowed to put this up. This is the press release they put out. I think I really shouldn’t do it because obviously somebody forgot to delete the big quote from Monza“, revealed Windsor.

Windsor is referring to Red Bull’s quote that read, “It couldn’t have been better today. The two worked out well as we managed to lock out the front row. We went out there and did our thing“. After this quote, Red Bull did explain the difficulties they had during the two practice sessions on Friday though.

Red Bull stated that their performance so far has been unexpected as they tried out several things that didn’t work. The Milton Keynes outfit had a difficult start to the weekend as Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen only managed to register a seventh and eighth-fastest time respectively during the second practice session on Friday.

Max Verstappen explained why he has struggled so far

Max Verstappen expressed his surprise after he struggled during the two practice sessions on Friday. The Dutchman stated that Red Bull’s concerns so far this weekend have been far worse than anticipated.

He then added that he has struggled with the balance of the car throughout this weekend and does not understand why they have been so slow. However, Verstappen did have a slightly better third practice session as he registered the fourth-fastest time.

Despite having improved his performances from Friday, the 25-year-old was still over 0.3 seconds slower than Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. Meanwhile, Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull was only eighth-fastest and was 0.7 seconds slower than Sainz.