“The Rausing family is no longer a shareholder” – Former F1 driver claims Michael Andretti to Sauber is a done deal

“The Rausing family is no longer a shareholder” – Ralf Schumacher boldly claims Michael Andretti has bought Sauber and will operate the Alfa Romeo team from next season.

If reports are to be believed, Michael Andretti is set to be the new owner of the Sauber F1 team. He has shown an interest to acquire 80% of Islero Investments, the company which owns Sauber on behalf of Longbow Finance.

This is being confirmed by former driver Ralf Schumacher, someone with strong connections in the paddock. To add weight to his claim, he’s also revealed the size of the deal to buy Sauber.

“It hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, but 80 percent of Sauber has already been sold to Andretti.

“The Rausing family is no longer a shareholder, although Finn Rausing himself has retained 20 percent.”

Zak Brown wants Andretti in F1

The deal is rumoured to be just over $300m for an 80% share of Islero Investments and will operate Alfa Romeo from 2022. Of course, this only if the deal actually has happened (or will happen), but McLaren boss Zak Brown is already excited about the Andretti name re-joining F1.

“I don’t think it’s my position to really comment on Michael’s situation. What I would say is that he is very serious about Formula 1.

“I think it would be great if Michael and the Andretti name were involved in Formula 1, but we’ll see what happens.”

Alfa Romeo is currently struggling in the constructors’ championship, having scored only 7 points so far. For next season, they have already confirmed Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas as a replacement for compatriot Kimi Raikkonen.

