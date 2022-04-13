“I don’t want to change my mindset” – Charles Leclerc downplays his chances of winning the 2022 championship title

Charles Leclerc has had a brilliant start to the 2022 season with two pole positions in three races and currently has a 34 point lead.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc could not hide his excitement after seeing his team’s position in the current championship. However, he made it clear that he doesn’t want to get carried away with their perfect start to the season.

The Monegasque driver currently has a 34-point lead from his nearest rival after taking pole position in two of the three races of the 2022 season.

Leclerc became the first Ferrari driver to win the Australian GP since Kimi Raikkonen in 2007. The Finnish driver went ahead ot win the championship that season.

“That’s great to hear,” said Leclerc. “But we are only at the third race. For now, I don’t want to think about the championship, even though I can’t lie that it is nice to see where we are in the championship and for what we are fighting for.”

Charles Leclerc does not want to change his mindset

The 24-year-old is keen to keep his current mindset unchanged as he soars to the top of the grid. LEclerc is anticipating plenty of twists and turns to come.

“It feels amazing. I mean, 34 points is crazy,” he said.

“But, again, I really tried to take it out of my head, I don’t want to change my mindset.

“I think that the mindset of the team, and myself, at the moment, is exactly where it needs to be, and it needs to say there.

“But it’s great. I mean, on a track like [Australia] especially, it’s a track that I’ve always struggled with in the past and I managed to put a very strong weekend together.”

Furthermore, the Ferrari driver believes that Red Bull is still very close despite their reliability problems.

