“Women were better to stay in the kitchen” – Sergio Perez making sexist comments about Toto Wolff’s wife resurfaces

An old video of Red Bull driver Sergio Perez making a misogynistic joke about Toto Wolff’s wife Susie Wolff in 2014 has resurfaced.

Amid the controversy surrounding Red Bull junior Juri Vips, an old video of Sergio Perez making a misogynistic comment about Toto Wolff’s wife Susie Wolff in 2014 has resurfaced.

In 2014, Perez raced in Force India while Wolff served as reserve driver for Williams. She had also competed in first practice at the British GP earlier in the season. This made her the first woman in 22 years to take part in a Grand Prix weekend.

The Mexican driver was asked by a Spanish reporter whether he would like to have a female teammate at the pinnacle of motorsport.

*Echan a Juri Vips por decir n*gga*

Checo Pérez, actual piloto de Red Bull: https://t.co/tejoAz957n pic.twitter.com/FgMCrma9Bb — JAVI (@Javiifcb_) June 21, 2022

Perez praise Wolff as a “great driver” but went on to add a sexist comment about women in motorsport. He jokingly said, “imagine being beaten by a woman. That would be it. It’s better that she goes to the kitchen.”

Also Read: Sergio Perez makes huge Max Verstappen F1 ‘GOAT’ claim

Susie Wolff supported Sergio Perez

The Mexican driver soon realised the consequences of his joke and went on to issue a public apology. He clarified his comments on social media.

“I feel really ashamed by the way my words have been distorted about the opportunity of racing side by side with a woman,” Perez said.

“I want to be absolutely clear that my intention was not to offend anybody. The comment does not reflect a ‘macho’ posture on my behalf. I recognise that my comment, even though it was intended as a joke, was absolutely out of place and also unacceptable.”

The now 32-year-old driver reflected on his relationship with Wolff and said, “With Susie Wolff, I hold a very close friendship and admire her greatly for her determination. I wish her the best of luck as a person and as a professional driver.”

Furthermore, Wolff herself stood in defence of the Mexican and tweeted, “Saw some comments made by Sergio Perez as I was making dinner in the kitchen last night. Please give him a break.”

“His comments were taken completely out of context. Anyway, as my family will tell you, I drive better than I cook!”

Also Read: Juri Vips inappropriate language on online stream opens crucial dialogue around racism among F1 fans