Kimi Raikkonen auctions off his debut race winning McLaren for $2.7 Million

Kimi Raikkonen’s debut race-winning McLaren MP4-17 is available to buy via RM Sotheby’s if you can spare a few million dollars.

Kimi Raikkonen replaced retiring Mika Hakkinen who went on a sabbatical for the 2002 season jumping from Sauber to McLaren.

He partnered with David Coulthard to start a new era in the British team. The McLaren MP4-17 was the car with which the team competed in 2002 and 2003 as well.

Moreover, imagine having a piece of McLaren memorabilia at your house during Raikkonen’s debut season. This dream is realistic as the car MP4-17 is in the auction house by RM Sotheby’s.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton sells NYC penthouse for $50 Million without even moving in

Raikkonen’s McLaren debut winning MP4-17D

The McLaren MP417D designed by Adrian Newey did not perform well in the 2002 season dominated by Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari.

The team finished third in the world championship with 63 points where Coulthard secured a victory in Circuit de Monaco.

The car raced for yet another season in 2003 as a developmental car and had a promising year. Coulthard secured the victory in Australia and Kimi Raikkonen won his first race in Malaysia.

With Coulthard and Raikkonen, the car had six podium finishes out of the 12 races it drove. McLaren finished third yet again during the season in which Raikkonen proved his worth in Formula One.

Kimi Raikkonen’s McLaren MP4-17 is going up for auction tomorrow at Sotheby’s. • 850 horsepower

• 18,500 RPM The car is expected to go for about $3 million. pic.twitter.com/apyFk8mT0B — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) September 16, 2021

Mercedes powered V10 driven by Kimi Raikkonen

The McLaren car’s chassis number is MP-17A-06. Meanwhile, it generates 845 hp at 18,5000 rpm with a massive Mercedes-Benz 3-litre V10 engine.

The car contains a seven-speed automatic sequential gearbox with a rear double-wishbone suspension. The McLaren beauty goes for an auction price between $2.1 million to $2.7 million.

Moreover, you can enjoy Kimi Raikkonen’s retirement with his debut season and first race-winning Mclaren. Something also even Raikkonen would be proud of owning.

Also Read: When Daniel Ricciardo hijacked Mercedes’ Instagram story ahead of the Brazilian GP