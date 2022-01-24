“The start of a new era”– Watch: On this day Lewis Hamilton had his first day at Mercedes factory in 2013

A throwback to how an unlikely move by Lewis Hamilton to Mercedes after leaving McLaren back in 2013 and his eventful first day.

The seven-time world champion has driven for the Brackley based outfit since 2013, winning six driver’s championships and helping them to eight constructor’s titles.

However, many were sceptical of his decision to move from Mclaren. Mercedes had only been on the podium thrice the previous season and seemed far building a car to compete for the title.

Hamilton had a long-standing relationship with Nick Fry, then the CEO of Mercedes and trusted the outfit to develop a championship-winning car.

The former world champion also took an active role in the development process, working on the car and his skills simultaneously. Even on his first day among the press conferences and photoshoots, he took the time out to see the fabrication process for the car.

Hamilton also reunited with childhood racing friend Nico Rosberg. The title battle’s that strained their joint address foreshadowed their relationship early on. Rosberg told the team, “I expect him to challenge me.”

Lewis Hamilton’s goals were clear. He wanted to win the world championship again. Addressing the team, he said, “I know the team’s had a couple of tough years. I’m just here to work alongside all of you to see if we can turn these results into serious results.”

Even with a packed first day, no one could have foreseen the success Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton would have together.

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes coming to an end?

Hamilton has not spoken out after the controversial title decider at Abu Dhabi. Many wonders if the former world champion will be back to F1.

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff has admitted there’s still doubt surrounding his return. He went as far as saying his departure would damage the sport’s reputation as a whole.

The results of the FIA investigation into the race may give more straightforward answers. However, until then, Hamilton’s return is up in the air.

