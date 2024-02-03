RG3 Makes Big Michael Jordan, Tom Brady Comparison to Lewis Hamilton Signing With Ferrari After Winning 6 World Titles With Mercedes

Sir Lewis Hamilton’s move from Mercedes to Ferrari could very possibly be dubbed the biggest driver move in F1 history. Is it even bigger than his move from McLaren in 2013, a team that played a significant role in honing his skills and eventually winning the World Championship in 2008? It’s hard to argue. This surprising move comes only a year after the Billion Dollar Man signed a two-year contract with Mercedes. As of now, there’s no shortage of speculations around his future on a team that already boasts a strong driver in Charles Leclerc.

NFL veteran Robbert Griffin III had a perfect reaction to this and drew Tom Brady and Michael Jordan parallels to the move. First and foremost, the former QB noted how Lulu was moving to a team that has remained ‘arch rivals’ with his current team for decades. He then expressed that Tom Brady joining the Colts could very well be considered a similar move.

If there’s one rivalry in the annals of NFL history that will always remain a topic of discussion, it’s the Brady-Manning rivalry. The quarterback duo met each other on the gridiron seventeen times from 2001 to 2015, and the former Patriots man has won the head-to-head series 11-6. They also share nine Super Bowls, eight NFL MVP awards, and 29 Pro Bowl awards, so the question remains: How crazy would it be if TB12 was traded to the Colts?

There’s a very strong theory — Michael Jordan’s career was sculpted by the Bulls-Pistons rivalry. His 59-point game against the Bad Boys on their home turf on Easter Sunday, 1988 is another sports moment that will continue to flourish in the history books. Their five-point or less bouts in the playoffs paved the way for one of the biggest rivalries in the NBA, and surely, RG3’s view on Hamilton’s move to Ferrari, something equal to Jordan moving to the Pistons, certainly makes sense.

NFL Legend Darius Butler Shares His Two Cents About Lewis Hamilton’s Move

The ‘Pat McAfee Show’ co-host, much like RG 3, expressed how ‘huge’ this move is in the world of motorsport. During his chat on the ‘Up & Adams‘ show, Darius Butler noted that Hamilton’s move could be synonymous with Brady’s move to the Cowboys, one of the biggest history-rich franchises in the NFL.

“It’s like Tom Brady leaving the Patriots and going to the Cowboys,” Butler said.

The seven-time Super Bowl champ was 7-0 against America’s Team, a franchise that has failed to advance past the Divisional Round since their Super Bowl win in 1996. What could have been — if Brady were to be traded to the Cowboys instead of the Buccaneers?

Hamilton will part ways with Mercedes after the conclusion of the 2024 season. It will surely be interesting to see if he and Ferrari get the coveted result after their collaboration begins next year.