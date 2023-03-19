What Happened to Max Verstappen’s Gearbox Today?: Will Red Bull Star Suffer a Last-Minute Penalty After a Gearbox Change?

F1 fans witnessed a massive shocker during Saturday’s qualifying session of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as reigning champion Max Verstappen retired due to a driveshaft issue. As a result, the Dutchman could not set a lap time for the second part of the session and will now start the race on the 15th.

However, Red Bull Racing still do not seem to have gotten a complete hold of the situation. The team were forced to change the gearbox along with some other important car elements.

Here is a look at what the F1 rules state and whether Max Verstappen will suffer a penalty for changing his gearbox ahead of the main race. Any penalty would drop him right at the back of the pack.

Will Max Verstappen face a penalty for his gearbox change?

According to Formula 1’s official website, each driver is permitted to use up to four different gearboxes over the course of a season. For each extra gearbox component used, a 5-second penalty would be applied.

W samochodzie Verstappena wymieniono po kwalifikacjach skrzynię biegów (założono tę z Bahrajnu) wraz z hydrauliką oraz zewnętrzne elementy tylnego zawieszenia po obu stronach, wraz z obiema półosiami. Bez żadnej kary, startuje z P15 #viaF1 pic.twitter.com/MxsUxdnn3V — Mikołaj Sokół (@SokolimOkiem) March 19, 2023

In the case of Max Verstappen, it has been reported that the Dutchman would now use his gearbox from Bahrain. Since the 25-year-old has just used two different gearboxes, he would not face any penalty. Hence, he will start the race from P15, the same place he qualified on Saturday.