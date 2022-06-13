F1

“The vibration may lead to early arthritic changes in the drivers”- Former F1 doctor on potential health effects porpoising can cause on drivers

"The vibration may lead to early arthritic changes in the drivers"- Former F1 doctor on potential health effects porpoising can cause on drivers
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"That's still enough space for Steph Curry though!" : JJ Redick points out how Warriors sharpshooter is still in space to shoot despite Celtics bigs moving beyond the arc to defend him
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"The vibration may lead to early arthritic changes in the drivers"- Former F1 doctor on potential health effects porpoising can cause on drivers
“The vibration may lead to early arthritic changes in the drivers”- Former F1 doctor on potential health effects porpoising can cause on drivers

One of the main talking points of the 2022 F1 cars have been the amount…